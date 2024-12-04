Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 105,865 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCO. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 4.7% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 235,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 11.8% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 290,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 15.0% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arcos Dorados from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

