Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,324,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 941,625 shares.The stock last traded at $9.10 and had previously closed at $9.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARI. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 46.13 and a quick ratio of 46.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -108.69%.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7,689.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

