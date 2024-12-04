Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,324,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 941,625 shares.The stock last traded at $9.10 and had previously closed at $9.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on ARI. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.
Get Our Latest Report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -108.69%.
Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7,689.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.