Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Update

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 912,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 796.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 123,767 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 220,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 171,905 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 570.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 74,760 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. The business had revenue of $53.16 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

