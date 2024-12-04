Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Down 8.1% in November

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Annexon Trading Up 1.4 %

ANNX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. 326,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,259. Annexon has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $539.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,400. This trade represents a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,408 shares of company stock valued at $103,043 in the last three months. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Annexon by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,294 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth about $10,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 96.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after buying an additional 1,839,329 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Annexon by 436.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,693,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,053 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

