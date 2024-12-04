Analysts Set CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Target Price at $20.80

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.
A number of research firms recently commented on CVBF. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVB Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial
CVB Financial Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $22.97 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $126.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
CVB Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CVB Financial
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.