Analysts Set CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Target Price at $20.80

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVBF. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 9,211.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 114,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in CVB Financial by 832.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in CVB Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $22.97 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $126.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

