Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AT&T (T)

AT&T (NYSE: T) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/4/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2024 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/27/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – AT&T had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2024 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in AT&T by 19.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 140,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 41.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,969,000 after buying an additional 2,326,904 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 640,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in AT&T by 386.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 266,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 211,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

