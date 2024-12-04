Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 4.0% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Port Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Amphenol worth $89,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maren Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 1,373,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,495,000 after buying an additional 109,458 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 44,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 39,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

