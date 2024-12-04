American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AHR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 267,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,159. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -208.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.