American Express (NYSE:AXP) CFO Caillec Christophe Le Sells 6,000 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) CFO Caillec Christophe Le sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $1,820,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,286.84. This trade represents a 48.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

American Express Trading Down 0.0 %

American Express stock opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $165.93 and a 12-month high of $307.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.45 and a 200 day moving average of $256.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of American Express

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 9.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 12.9% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.