American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Down 6.6% in November

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,300 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 810,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 292.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 411,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,946 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 633.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 166,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 143,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Assets Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 69,985 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 67,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 277.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 80,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 58,803 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,141. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAT

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.