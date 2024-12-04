Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Update

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ameresco Stock Performance

AMRC traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. 84,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 44,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,145,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after buying an additional 36,303 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 117.8% during the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 77,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 42,052 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ameresco by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 25,121 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.91.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

