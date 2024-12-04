Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $91,517.58 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $91,517.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,832.68. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Thursday, October 3rd, Christopher Day sold 2,904 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $168,432.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Christopher Day sold 483 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $25,859.82.

Ambarella Trading Up 2.4 %

AMBA stock opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 1,556.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,353,000 after buying an additional 476,406 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ambarella by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 343,385 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 388,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 286,296 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 250,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 120,204 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ambarella

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.