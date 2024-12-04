Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $91,517.58 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $91,517.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,832.68. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Christopher Day sold 2,904 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $168,432.00.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Christopher Day sold 483 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $25,859.82.
Ambarella Trading Up 2.4 %
AMBA stock opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
