Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 805,227 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,535,550 shares in the company, valued at $478,620,975. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATUS opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,004,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,000 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 172.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,210,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.22.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

