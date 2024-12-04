Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CFO Marc Grasso Sells 16,489 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Grasso sold 16,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $41,552.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,240.52. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alector Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $246.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.51. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.33 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alector by 132.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 100,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alector by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 148,357 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Alector by 24.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Alector during the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALEC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alector from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Alector from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALEC

Alector Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.