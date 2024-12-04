Akros Monthly Payout ETF (NYSEARCA:MPAY) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Akros Monthly Payout ETF (NYSEARCA:MPAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1516 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Akros Monthly Payout ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Akros Monthly Payout ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MPAY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.96. 914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.71. Akros Monthly Payout ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27.

Get Akros Monthly Payout ETF alerts:

About Akros Monthly Payout ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Akros Monthly Payout ETF (MPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Akros Multi-Asset index. The fund is a passively managed, fund-of-funds representing a balanced portfolio of global equities, fixed income securities, and alternative investments which aims to provide monthly distributions.

Receive News & Ratings for Akros Monthly Payout ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akros Monthly Payout ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.