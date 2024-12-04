Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 198,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 86.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,390 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 20,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $90,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 148.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 72.6% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 143,269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 11.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,840.22. This represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

