AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Upgraded to Neutral at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$4.00. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 60,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,714. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$6.31.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

