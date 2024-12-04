Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $5.35. Agora shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 2,211,886 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Agora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.63 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agora by 6.1% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 2,141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Agora by 4.0% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agora during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $777,000. 40.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

