Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) President Libor Michalek Sells 6,629 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) President Libor Michalek sold 6,629 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $477,818.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 160,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,576,120.08. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Libor Michalek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Libor Michalek sold 2,847 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $199,290.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Libor Michalek sold 100,821 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $6,866,918.31.

On Monday, November 25th, Libor Michalek sold 96,332 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,744,203.32.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Libor Michalek sold 77,105 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $4,940,888.40.

On Monday, November 18th, Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $6,200,000.00.

Affirm stock opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $72.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 3.66.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

