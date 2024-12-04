Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) President Libor Michalek Sells 2,847 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) President Libor Michalek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 159,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,161,430. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Libor Michalek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Affirm alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Libor Michalek sold 6,629 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $477,818.32.

On Friday, November 22nd, Libor Michalek sold 100,821 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $6,866,918.31.

On Monday, November 25th, Libor Michalek sold 96,332 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,744,203.32.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Libor Michalek sold 77,105 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $4,940,888.40.

On Monday, November 18th, Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00.

Affirm Stock Up 3.5 %

AFRM opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 3.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Affirm by 2,305.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 187,790 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Affirm from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Affirm from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Affirm

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.