Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of AVK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 226,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,900. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01.

In other news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland bought 13,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $148,659.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,664.72. The trade was a 40.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randall C. Barnes purchased 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $42,694.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,779.20. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,264 shares of company stock worth $217,298.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

