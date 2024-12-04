ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,800 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 522,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of ADS-TEC Energy worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. ADS-TEC Energy has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $15.01.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Further Reading

