Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 83,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 206,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jane Musser Nelson bought 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,059.58. This represents a 30.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,833 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $105,842.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,035.20. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

