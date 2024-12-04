ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Update

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Insider Transactions at ACRES Commercial Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $35,455.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 578,365 shares in the company, valued at $13,643,630.35. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 102,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:ACR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. 15,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,351. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 73.84, a quick ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.06.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

