Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) CEO Rajeev Singh Sells 13,357 Shares

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev Singh sold 13,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $48,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,537.60. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Rajeev Singh sold 380 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $1,273.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Rajeev Singh sold 668 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $2,431.52.

On Monday, November 4th, Rajeev Singh sold 1,545 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $4,866.75.

On Thursday, October 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 385 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $1,412.95.

On Friday, October 11th, Rajeev Singh sold 680 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $2,563.60.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Rajeev Singh sold 1,540 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $5,698.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 366 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $1,581.12.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Rajeev Singh sold 672 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $2,627.52.

Shares of Accolade stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,706. The company has a market capitalization of $285.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACCD. Stephens cut their price objective on Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Accolade from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 22.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

