Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 281,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Aadi Bioscience Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AADI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 101,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,140. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.73. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80.
Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 71.87% and a negative net margin of 246.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AADI shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.
Aadi Bioscience Company Profile
Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.
