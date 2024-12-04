A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMKBY. UBS Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMKBY

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.