885 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,546,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $219.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.01. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $167.64 and a 1-year high of $267.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

