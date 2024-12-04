6,462 Shares in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $125.64 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $130.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 174.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The company had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $6,428,801.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,600. This trade represents a 66.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $272,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,700. This trade represents a 37.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,255 shares of company stock worth $12,686,800 in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.90.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

