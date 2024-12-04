6,272 Shares in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 62,464 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

National Beverage Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FIZZ opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $53.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.83.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

