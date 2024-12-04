5,953 Shares in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ashland by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ashland by 5.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.36. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.07 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 48.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In related news, SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $67,617.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,585.70. The trade was a 23.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ashland from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

