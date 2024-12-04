5,325 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,325 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 16.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 455,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 65,487 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 194.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 561,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTDR. Truist Financial cut their target price on Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

MTDR opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,450. This represents a 1.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,462.50. This represents a 57.14 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,105 shares of company stock worth $562,306. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

