4,998 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,986,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $720,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,723 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,544,000 after purchasing an additional 788,735 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,803,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,149,000 after purchasing an additional 688,296 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,365,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,293,635,000 after purchasing an additional 460,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $108,243,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BDX opened at $221.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $249.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 63.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

