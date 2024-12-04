32,487 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Bought by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 32,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Shutterstock accounts for 0.1% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,769,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 18,174 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 95.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 67,718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California First Leasing Corp acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $966,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Price Performance

NYSE:SSTK opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $250.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.90 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

