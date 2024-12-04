2,988 Shares in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 45.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Enterprises

In other Worthington Enterprises news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,463.75. The trade was a 1.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 1.1 %

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.26. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.05 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.