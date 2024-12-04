2,800 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 41,551 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 315,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 28,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.08. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,753.40. The trade was a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 63,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $1,969,187.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,135. This represents a 26.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,548 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.