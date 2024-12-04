26,725 Shares in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTGR. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,896,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 247,162 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 353,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 204,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,642,000 after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 124.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 80,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at NETGEAR

In related news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,360. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NTGR opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.86. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Report on NETGEAR

About NETGEAR

(Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.