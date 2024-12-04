1,956 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $80.71 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day moving average is $101.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $321,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,430. This represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $471,623.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,403 shares in the company, valued at $466,013.52. This trade represents a 50.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,948. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

