100,000 Shares in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HESM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 54,769 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 15.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Hess Midstream by 7.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Hess Midstream by 606.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at $6,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of HESM stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.6846 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $444,268,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 7,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,257.40. This trade represents a 11.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HESM

Hess Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.