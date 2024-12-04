100,000 Shares in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HESM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 54,769 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 15.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Hess Midstream by 7.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Hess Midstream by 606.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at $6,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
Hess Midstream Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of HESM stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13.
Hess Midstream Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.6846 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $444,268,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 7,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,257.40. This trade represents a 11.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Hess Midstream Profile
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
