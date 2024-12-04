10,000 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Polymer Capital Management HK LTD

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 149.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,608.72. This trade represents a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.