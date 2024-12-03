Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $197.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $99.90 and a one year high of $202.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.11.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,599.92. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,119,161.60. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,345 shares of company stock worth $3,396,525. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

