Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. FMR LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 31.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,914,000 after buying an additional 3,368,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 112,967 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,211,858.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,817,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 139,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $2,735,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $4,815,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,673,049 shares of company stock valued at $114,711,569. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.