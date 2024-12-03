Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,262 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,356,000 after purchasing an additional 691,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,133,000 after purchasing an additional 522,764 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Leidos by 1,184.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,213,000 after buying an additional 462,792 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 24,194.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 377,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,459,000 after buying an additional 375,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 76.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,942,000 after buying an additional 303,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $164.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $202.90.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.36.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

