Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $208.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.12 and a 200 day moving average of $184.80. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZS

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Earnings History for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.