Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $177.69. 226,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,772. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

