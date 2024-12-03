Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton Sells 267 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CTO Sam Eaton sold 267 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $10,162.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,661,588.80. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Sam Eaton sold 10,744 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $377,329.28.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 946,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,637. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 125,492 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,229 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $61,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,381 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Yelp by 347.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 124,561 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $264,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

