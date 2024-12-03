Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton Sells 267 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CTO Sam Eaton sold 267 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $10,162.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,661,588.80. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 21st, Sam Eaton sold 10,744 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $377,329.28.
Yelp Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:YELP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 946,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,637. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
About Yelp
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
