WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Sells £75,628.40 in Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.88), for a total transaction of £75,628.40 ($95,720.04).

WPP Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 875.20 ($11.08) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 808.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 770.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,576.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. WPP plc has a 12-month low of GBX 678.80 ($8.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 878.40 ($11.12).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 990 ($12.53) to GBX 950 ($12.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 946.67 ($11.98).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

