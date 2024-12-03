William Iv O’dowd Acquires 16,500 Shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Stock

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) CEO William Iv O’dowd acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $18,810.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,502.02. This represents a 15.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Iv O’dowd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, William Iv O’dowd bought 7,650 shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $11,016.00.

Dolphin Entertainment stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 54,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,934. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.70.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,108,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 9.94% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

