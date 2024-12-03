White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stock Holdings Decreased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE WTM opened at $2,007.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,845.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,787.08. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,401.01 and a 52-week high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

