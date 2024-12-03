Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

